GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 3-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after he was run over twice by his own father in Grand Haven Township on Halloween night.

The child was run over shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the Hofma Park subdivision on Wednesday, Oct. 31.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said the father told them he was driving 3 mph through the subdivision with his Dodge Caravan rear-passenger doors open. His two sons, ages 3 and 7, were sitting on the passenger side, both with their legs dangling out the door.

Deputies say it is unclear at this time if the 3 year old jumped out of the van, or fell out. Witnesses began yelling to the father to stop. He stopped and reversed, running his son's lower body over. Then, he put the car back in drive and pulled forward, running him over a second time.

The boy was taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

The boy and his 36-year-old father are from Muskegon.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM