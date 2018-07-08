NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. - Two vehicles were involved in a crash south of Newaygo on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. Four people inside of one of the vehicles were taken to the hospital, and all are expected to be ok.

The two people in the other vehicle did not need to be taken to the hospital.

The crash was at M-37 and 96th Street in Newaygo County. It closed at least one lane of traffic, which was reopened more than an hour later.

That intersection is known as five corners because three roads meet there. It's also a detour route for northbound traffic out of Grant.

