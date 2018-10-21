BYRON CENTER, Mich. - The Kent County Road Commission is warning drivers in Byron Center that there's a 4-way stop to be aware of.

A 4-way stop was installed at 84th Street and Burlingame Avenue SW on Saturday, October 20, after traffic accident damaged the traffic signal.

The road commission says that the stop will be up until mid-week, while repairs are made.

