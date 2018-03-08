KENT CITY, Mich. - A car crashed into a disabled manure spreader on Fruitridge Avenue NW north of 16 Mile Road NW.
Kent County deputies said a 34-year-old woman was driving distracted when she ran into the manure spreader on Friday, Aug. 3.
Crews on scene told 13 ON YOUR SIDE the woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Authorities closed the road while they cleaned up the crash.
