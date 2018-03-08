KENT CITY, Mich. - A car crashed into a disabled manure spreader on Fruitridge Avenue NW north of 16 Mile Road NW.

Kent County deputies said a 34-year-old woman was driving distracted when she ran into the manure spreader on Friday, Aug. 3.

A 34-year-old woman is lucky to have walked away with only minor injuries from this one. Kent County deputies say she was driving distracted when she ran into a disabled manure spreader on Fruit Ridge Avenue north of 16 Mile Road NW early Friday afternoon. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/cBrqN5kdJR — John Hogan (@JohnHoganWZZM) August 3, 2018

Crews on scene told 13 ON YOUR SIDE the woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Raising a Stink: Police say a distracted driver plowed into a disabled manure spreader on Fruit Ridge Avenue NW in northern Kent County Friday afternoon. The driver, a woman from the Casnovia area, suffered minor injuries. Road was temporarily closed for cleanup. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/bheUwOnnBQ — John Hogan (@JohnHoganWZZM) August 3, 2018

Authorities closed the road while they cleaned up the crash.

