NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. - At least one lane of traffic is closed on M-37 just south of Newaygo.

The crash was reported around 4:30 p.m. at M-37 and 96th Street. Dispatchers say there are injuries, but they do not have details on the extent of them.

That intersection is known as five corners because three roads meet there. It's also a detour route for northbound traffic out of Grant.

This is a developing story and we have a crew headed to the scene.

