ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left some children hurt and damaged a home in Alpine Township.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, at the intersection if 7 Mile Road NW and Bristol Avenue NW.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 1986 Oldsmobile, driven by a 50-year-old woman, was going north on Bristol. The other driver, a 40-year-old woman in a 2016 Ford Flex was traveling west on 7 Mile. Inside the Ford Flex, there was a 47-year-old man and four children between the ages of 6 and 15.

After the vehicles collided in the intersection, deputies say one of them was redirected into a home on the northwest corner of the intersection. The house sustained some damage, but no one inside was hurt.

Authorities say the children only suffered minor injuries, but the extent of the three adults injuries are not known at this time.

The incident is still under investigation -- deputies say they are trying to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

