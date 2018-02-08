KENT COUNTY, Mich. - A 49-year-old man died in a crash in Kent County on Wednesday, August 1. According to The Kent County Sheriff Department, the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of 13 Mile Rd. NE and Pine Island Ave. NE.

Deputies say that the early investigation shows a 1998 Ford Contour driven by a 58-year-old woman started to turn on northbound Pine Island Ave. and hit a westbound 2011 Ford van, that was being driven by the 49-year-old man. The man was pinned in the vehicle after it rolled several times down a ditch and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Contour was taken the hospital, along with two juveniles who were in the car. The driver and the two juveniles escaped with non-life threatening injuries.

It's not yet known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this crash. The exact cause is still under investigation.

