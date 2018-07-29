GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - One man is hurt after a case of road rage lead to a shooting on the city's southeast side Sunday morning.

According to the Grand Rapids Police, one driver cut another driver off just after 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of College Avenue SE and Logan Street SE.

Authorities say at some point, the driver who was cut off fired one shot into the other vehicle. That driver was hit in the arm and taken to the hospital. He is expected to be okay.

None of the residents in the area were injured, police told 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

Authorities did not release suspect information at this time, but the altercation is still actively being investigated.

