CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A fatal crash in Cascade Township has closed down a roadway, forcing authorities to divert traffic.

According to Kent County Dispatch, one person is dead and another in seriously injured and was flown from the scene of a crash on Cascade Road at Laraway Lake Drive. It happened around 10:15 a.m.

Dispatchers tell 13 On Your Side that a van and semi-truck collided. Aeromed was called to the scene to fly one of two people hurt in the collision to a hospital. The second person died at the scene.

Authorities have shut down Cascade Road. Westbound traffic on Cascade Road is being diverted onto Laraway Lake, and eastbound traffic on Cascade Road is being turned around.

Crash at Cascade Rd and Laraway Lake. Based on initial reports a cargo van traveling from Ohio hit the back of a semi. Live report @ noon. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/X4CnH13vgg — Emma Nicolas (@emmasuenicolas) May 9, 2018

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13.

