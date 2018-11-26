SEBEWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A fatal traffic crash has shut down M-66 between Muskgrove Road and Eaton Highway in Ionia County.

The crash was reported around 7:15 a.m. Monday, Nov. 26. The road was closed until 10 a.m.

One person was killed when a pickup truck and car collided. It was not immediately known if anyone else was hurt or what led up to the crash.

"The roads are treacherous this morning, limit driving to essential travel only and drive safely," said the department on Facebook.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

