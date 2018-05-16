WALKER, Mich. - A motorcycle crash in Walker forced authorities to shut down a busy intersection.

The crash happened around 9 a.m., and according to the 13 ON YOUR SIDE crew on scene, was a fatal crash. It happened at the intersection at Remembrance Road NW and Johnson Street.

The intersection was closed down for while the scene was investigated. It reopened around 11:30 a.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

