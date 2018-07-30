GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Starting Aug. 27, The Rapid's Route 19, which operates on Michigan Street through Medical Mile, will be free.

The route includes stops near Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Grand Valley State University, Michigan State University's College of Human Medicine and the Bridge Street Market.

Currently, the route is only active for about three hours in mornings and evenings. But the new schedule will operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays.

Buses will arrive every 10 minutes during peak morning and evening hours, and they will stop ever 15 minutes the rest of the day.

Currently, Route 19 only has about 50 people riding a day, but Josh Naramore the manager of Mobile GR and Parking Services told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that he hopes to increase that to 800-1,000 riders a day.

The city of Grand Rapids and Spectrum Health are both paying around $290,000 for this change, and The Rapid is paying another $150,000.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM