DEARBORN, Mich. - Crude oil prices dipped to an 8-month low last week and are expected to continue to fall further.

Gas prices here in Michigan are averaging $2.61 per gallon. That is a 33 cents less than what they were a month ago and 15 cents cheaper than they were a year ago at the same time.

"Michigan motorists are beginning to find some of the lowest gas prices they've seen since early this year," said Nancy Cain, spokesperson, AA - The Auto Club Group. "The price of producing gasoline has dramatically declined during the past month, thanks to concerns of lower global demand and strong fuel supply and production. Unless oil prices change course, motorists could easily see pump prices shed another 10-20 cents before 2019, and slip below year-ago levels by Thanksgiving."

The state average has declined 42 of the last 46 days for a total of 41 cents. However, the Michigan state average is nearly 20 cents higher than this year's low of $2.42.

