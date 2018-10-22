DEARBORN, Mich. - Gas prices in Michigan have steadily declined for the past 17 days - dropping a total of 26 cents. The most expensive Michigan gas price averages are in Marquette ($2.93), Ann Arbor ($2.85), and Traverse City ($2.82).

The least expensive Michigan gas price averages are in Jackson ($2.62), Grand Rapids-Muskegon-Holland ($2.67), and Lansing-East Lansing ($2.68)

"Motorists are getting a welcome reprieve from high prices at the pump," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Gas prices have been pushed lower by oil prices, which significantly declined during the past two weeks. The market is responding to strong gains in domestic oil supplies, easing global supply concerns. Motorists can expect additional declines at the pump if oil prices drop again this week."

Michigan ranks:

31st in the nation for most expensive average daily gas price ($2.78)

2nd in the nation for biggest weekly change (-10 cents)

7th in the nation for biggest monthly change (-12 cents)

