WYOMING, Mich. - A 56-year-old Grand Rapids woman is dead after being hit by a car on Friday.

According to the Wyoming Dept. of Public Safety, it happened on Friday October 26th at around 10:30 pm. in the area of the 1800 block of Chicago Dr SW.

The pedestrian, 56-year-old Brenda Sue Brown, from Grand Rapids, was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash was not injured.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Brown was walking in the roadway and had been drinking before she was struck.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

