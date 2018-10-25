WEARE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A parent was seriously injured after being struck by a passing vehicle at a school bus stop Thursday, Oct. 25, at 7:10 a.m. on West Monroe Road, according to Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast.

The parent is a 34-year-old Hart man, and the driver of the passing vehicle is a 16-year-old Hart girl.

The accident occurred just east of North Oceana Drive near the driveway to Highlander Trailer Park.

“At 7:10 a.m., the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office and Life EMS were dispatched to a Hart Public Schools bus that was stopped at that location on the south side of the road with its emergency flashers operating, loading kids on the bus,” Mast states. “As the kids were being loaded on the bus, the driver spoke briefly with a parent/pedestrian about the schedule to drop the kids off as today is scheduled to be a half day of school. As the parent/pedestrian stepped away from the bus to cross the road, he was struck by a motorist who was passing the bus while its flashers were activated.

“Life EMS came to the scene and transported the pedestrian to Mercy Lakeshore Hospital (in Shelby) from which Aeromed then transported him to Spectrum Hospital in Grand Rapids where he is currently being treated.”

