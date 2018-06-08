BRIDGETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Troopers from the Michigan State Police Hart Post are investigating a motorcycle crash that left a 27-year-old Holland woman seriously injured.

According to police, she was the passenger on the motorcycle.

Preliminary investigation of the crash shows the motorcycle was traveling east on W 112th Street, west of S Brucker Avenue, when the driver of the motorcycle -- a 26-year-old Montague man -- lost control. He and his passenger were thrown from the bike.

The driver only suffered minor injuries -- he declined medical attention at the scene of the crash. The Holland woman was taken flown to Spectrum Butterworth to treat her injuries. Her current condition is not known.

Both were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, troopers say.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

