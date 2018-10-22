PORTAGE, Mich. - A Kalamazoo man is in the hospital after being hit on the freeway.

According to the Portage Department of Public Safety, the 33 year old was driving eastbound on I-94 near US-131 just before 7:10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 22, when his vehicle stopped on the inside shoulder next to the barrier wall. Authorities say it is unknown at this time why he stopped on the roadway.

He attempted to cross northbound through the west bound I-94 traffic lanes and was struck by a 2013 Ford Transit van, driven by a 29-year-old Vicksburg resident. The driver of the van was not injured, however the Kalamazoo man was taken to Bronson Hospital with serious injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Portage Public Safety at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM