Before the Monday morning commute on May 7, traffic will shift from the south side to the north side of Michigan Street between Lafayette and College Avenues.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction through May 14.

The city of Grand Rapids recommends that eastbound traffic should use a different route: College Avenue to Hastings Street to Coit Avenue.

Where the lanes are closed, drivers will not be able to turn left to reduce backups.

City officials say the lane closures on Michigan Street could start as early as Saturday, May 5, but will be set up by Monday morning.

Nearby, Lafayette Avenue between Hastings Street to just south of Bradford Street is under construction. This road will be closed until July because of a utility replacement and a roadway reconstruction project.

