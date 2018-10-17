GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - City officials say the closures are a "another sign of the city's growth."

Starting Monday, October 22, Leonard Street NE will be reduced to one lane in each direction, with both traffic lanes shifted to the south side of the road. On Wednesday, Oct. 24, Leonard will close completely just east of Plymouth Avenue NE through Sunday, Oct. 28.

The closures are necessary for work to complete a water main connection for the new Kids' Food Basket store, which will be located at 1855 Leonard St. NE.

The detour routes eastbound and westbound traffic are Plymouth Avenue NE, Oak Industrial Drive NE and Maryland Avenue NE. Perkins Avenue NE will be open for trips around the closure area. Local access will be maintained, but Leonard Street NE will be impassable near Plymouth Avenue.

On Monday, October 29, Leonard Street will reopen with one lane in each direction and lanes will be shifted for final roadway restoration. The city says all the work is set to be finished before morning rush hour on Monday, November 5.

If you're looking for updates on road project through the city, call 311 or click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM