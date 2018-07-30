KENT CITY, Mich. - Authorities think everyone involved in a Monday morning crash will be okay.

It happened around 7 a.m. in Kent City. Crews on scene say a small SUV was going south on M-37 and a truck was on Peach Ridge Avenue.

The truck entered the intersection, the driver did not see the SUV and was struck. The man driving the truck was ejected but crews say he was able to stand up and walk himself to an ambulance. He was taken to the hospital.

No one in the SUV was taken to the hospital.

It wasn't much longer after the crash that crews had the scene cleaned up.

