GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - It would become less painful for Michigan drivers to fix pothole-damaged cars under legislation that provides tax credits for the repair bills.

The credit, which directly reduces income tax, would cover 50 percent of a driver's expenses or $500. Spouses filing joint returns could claim $1,000 for repairs.

Some residents on the Northwest side of Grand Rapids welcome the legislation, saying the city doesn't fix potholes in a timely fashion.

"I have to drive over [a pothole] constantly all day long in order to even get over my driveway," said Rebecca Wheeler. The pothole that formed outside her home last December continues to grow.

"It's about 10 feet by 10 feet and two feet deep," Wheeler said. "My tires, my rims...it's unnecessary. And I have over $1,000 worth of damage on my front end from potholes."

Driving over potholes leads to a wide range of damages, said Marshall Bruursema, manager at Belle Tire in Walker.

"On the low side, it may just be an alignment issue, anywhere from $69," Bruursema said. "If we start getting into suspension and tire issues it could get into a couple hundred, sometimes $500-600. Sometimes it goes as far as causing body damage."

In order to claim a credit, drivers would have to:

Show amount paid for repairs with a date and time

Name the county in which the damage took place in as much detail as possible

Prove they were not previously reimbursed for the repairs

Prove the repairs didn't improve the vehicle beyond what was needed

Under the legislation, if the tax credit exceeds the drivers' tax liability for that year, it will be refunded.

