MICHIGAN - As the weather slowly warms up, it can be tempting to turn up the car jams and go cruising, but take heed on the roads.

Michigan Auto Law's annual list of dangerous intersections in Michigan shows that Macomb has the highest number of hot spots for accidents, and the most dangerous is at Van Dyke Avenue and 11 Mile Road/I-696 in Warren/Center Line — which saw 194 total crashes and 32 injury crashes in 2017.

The law firm's attorneys used data from the Michigan State Police Traffic Crash Reporting unit to identify which intersections had the highest number of car crashes. Their list includes "everything from minor fender benders to more serious injuries and fatalities."

Here are the top 20 most dangerous intersections in Michigan:

1. 11 Mile Road/I-696 at Van Dyke Avenue in Warren/Center Line, Macomb County

194 total crashes, 32 injury crashes

2. 18 ½ Mile Road at Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights, Macomb County

165 total crashes, 13 injury crashes

3. Telegraph Road at 12 Mile Road in Southfield, Oakland County

150 Total Crashes, 23 Injury Crashes

4. Orchard Lake Road at 14 Mile road in Farmington Hills/West Bloomfield Township, Oakland County

144 total crashes, 24 Injury crashes

5. Martin Parkway at Pontiac Trail in Commerce Township, Oakland County

142 total crashes, 9 injury crashes

6. I-75 at Big Beaver Road in Troy, Oakland County

120 total crashes, 13 injury crashes

7. Metropolitan Parkway at Mound Road in Sterling Heights, Macomb County

117 total crashes, 24 injury crashes

8. Schoolcraft Road at Telegraph Road in Redford Township, Wayne County

112 total crashes, 16 injury crashes

9. State Street at Ellsworth Road in Ann Arbor/Pittsfield Township, Washtenaw County

110 total crashes, 2 injury crashes

10. Ford Road at Lilley Road in Canton, Wayne County

109 total crashes, 24 injury crashes

11. Hall Road/M-59 at Schoenherr Road in Utica/Sterling Heights, Macomb County

107 total crashes, 23 injury crashes

12. 23 Mile Road at I-94 in Chesterfield, Macomb County

104 total crashes, 36 injury crashes

13. Metropolitan Parkway at Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights, Macomb County

102 total crashes, 23 injury crashes

14. Southfield Road at 11 Mile Road in Lathrup Village, Oakland County

102 total crashes, 17 injury crashes

15. Hall Road/M-59 at Romeo Plank Road in Clinton Township, Macomb County

95 total crashes, 34 injury crashes

16. U.S. 131 at Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids, Kent County

91 total crashes, 13 injury crashes

17. Dix Avenue at M-39 in Lincoln Park, Wayne County

90 total crashes, 32 injury crashes

18. I-75 at M-59 Interchange in Auburn Hills, Oakland County

90 total crashes, 27 injury crashes

19. 6 Mile Road at I-275/I-96 in Livonia, Wayne County

89 total crashes, 24 injury crashes

20. Ford Road at Haggerty Road in Canton, Wayne County

89 total crashes, 20 injury crashes

