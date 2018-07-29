GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Lane closures for bridge and culvert work will be in effect through 4 p.m. Monday on eastbound I-196 between Lane and Ottawa Avenues.

The construction started on Friday evening.

"There’s a catch basin that needs repair, and it requires cure time for the new concrete," John Richard with MDOT Communications explained. The lanes will need to remain closed despite Monday morning rush hour traffic.

Additionally, the ramp from eastbound I-196 to northbound US-131 will be closed from 9 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Monday.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM