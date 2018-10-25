WATERVLIET TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 70-year-old man has died from his injuries after crashing his motorcycle into a pickup truck Wednesday night.

The Berrien County Sheriff's Department says the truck pulled out in front of Bobby Tanner on County Line Road, near 48th Avenue, just after 8 p.m. Oct. 24. Tanner was unable to avoid the collision and struck the back of the truck.

Tanner was semi-conscious when deputies arrived. He was taken to Lakeland Hospital where he later died.

It is unclear at this time what, if any, charges will be filed against 34-year-old Steven Riggs, the driver of the truck. Deputies say speed and alcohol are not factors in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation. Once it is complete, the report will be forwarded to the prosecutor's office for review.

