MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - One man is dead after a car versus motorcycle crash in Muskegon County.

Muskegon Township Police were called to the crash shortly before 1:47 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9. A car and motorcycle collided on Evanston Avenue, just east of Shorrock Street.

Police say the woman driving the car was heading east on Evanston and was making a left turn into a private drive when the motorcycle traveling west collided with her car.

The male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say witnesses statements and the preliminary investigation at the scene, indicate speed may have been a factor.

The motorcyclist's name is not being released at this time.

