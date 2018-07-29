ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Michigan State Police from the Paw Paw post are investigating a fatal rollover crash that happening overnight.

The crash happened on M-43 Hwy near 22nd Street in Almena Township around 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

The driver of the vehicle lost control and swerved off the roadway. The car traveled down an embankment and rolled over. There were three men inside the car, including the driver. All three men were from Weslaco, Texas.

The front seat passenger was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, MSP says. The back seat passenger was released from the scene without injury.

The driver of the car was arrested for operating while intoxicated causing death and taken to the Van Buren County Jail.

MSP says the crash is still under investigation.

