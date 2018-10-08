GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Investigators are still looking into a morning crash that closed part of I-96, leading to a miles-long backup north of Grand Rapids.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. Friday, August 10 on Eastbound I-96 near Walker Avenue. Michigan State Police troopers say it started when some drivers did not slow down for a backup at the Walker exit.

Five vehicles, including two semis, were involved in the crash. Two people were taken to the hospital, but they're expected to recover. Troopers reopened the eastbound side of the freeway just before noon.

