ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 20-year-old woman from New York is dead after a crash in Ionia County Tuesday morning.

According to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just after 6 a.m. at the intersection of David and Keefer highways in Orange Township.

The New York woman was driving a Honda Civic, going north on Keefer Hwy when she failed to stop at the stop sign at David Hwy. A Dodge Ram pickup truck was going west on David Hwy and hit the Honda Civic on the passenger side.

The New York woman was killed at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck, a 28-year-old St. Johns man, was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Investigators say that both drivers were wearing their seat belts, and neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in the crash.

