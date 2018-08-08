NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan and Newaygo County road managers say they will soon begin replacing a century-old bridge that was damaged in a car crash two years ago.

The one-lane wooden bridge on Colonia Avenue, near Grant, allows cars to pass over a railroad line.

A driver crashed a minivan on the bridge in July of 2016.It's been closed ever since due to right-of-way issues with the railroad. Road managers say those issues are now settled.

The $2-million project will begin this fall with the removal of the old bridge. A new bridge should be in place by next spring.

Most of the money is coming from the state's "local bridge fund," with additional money coming from Newaygo County and Ashland Township.

