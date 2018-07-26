PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a crash that forced northbound U.S. 131 to close for more than an hour in Kent County Thursday, July 26.

Three vehicles; a passenger car, a pick-up and a milk truck, were involved in the crash that happened shortly after 11 a.m. near Post Drive.

The Plainfield Township Fire Department said one person suffered minor injuries.

The highway reopened around 12:15 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM