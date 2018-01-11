GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - It's the most mildly inconvenient time of the year.

In preparation for street sweepers and snow plows, Grand Rapids winter parking rules go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1.

On the narrowest streets, this will mean no parking at all. "Same side" parking restrictions mean parking is only allowed on one side of the street. "Odd-even" parking restrictions require drivers to park on alternating sides of the street between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 p.m.

All of these parking rules run yearly from Nov. 1 until 11:59 p.m. on April 1. Remember to read the signs carefully and think ahead to tomorrow's date if you are parking your car overnight.

The fine for violating the parking ordinance is $20.

A full map of the impacted area is available at this link.

