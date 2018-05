Barry County deputies say one person died in a head on crash Thursday morning.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. May 17 on Coats Grove Road near Woodland Road -- east of Hastings. A van headed east collided with a car going west.

The driver of the van died and a 4-year-old child inside the van was taken to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

Two people in the car suffered minor injuries.

