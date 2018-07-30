KENT CITY, Mich. - One person suffered several broken bones after a Monday morning crash in Kent City.

It happened around 7 a.m. ath teh intersection of M-37 and Peach Ridge Avenue. Crews on scene say a small SUV was going south on M-37 and a truck was on Peach Ridge Avenue.

Investigators say the truck entered the intersection where it was hit by the SUV. The man driving the truck was ejected from his vehicle. He was taken to the hospital.

No one in the SUV was taken to the hospital.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM