WEST OLIVE, Mich. - Three vehicles were involved in a crash on Lake Michigan Drive and 128th Avenue around 3:30 p.m. and there were multiple injuries. The Grand Haven Tribune is reporting that one person died in the crash.

AeroMed responded to the scene, and according to the Grand Haven Tribune, one patient was transported to the hospital on the helicopter.

The crash closed Lake Michigan Drive down between M-231 and 136th Avenue.

M-45 (Lake Michigan Dr) EB and WB between 136th Ave and M-231

Roadway Closed

Due to a Crash

Ottawa County



Wayne Burke

5-07-18

16:31 — MDOT - West Michigan (@MDOT_West) May 7, 2018

