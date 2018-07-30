KENTWOOD, Mich. - The Kentwood Police Department is looking into a traffic accident where someone was hit by a vehicle.

It happened on Monday, July 30 around 6:25 a.m. on S Division Avenue just north of 48th Street SE.

The pedestrian hit was a 51-year-old man. He was taken to Metro Hospital with serious injuries. The driver involved was not hurt, police say.

Names of the two involved were not released by authorities. The accident remains under investigation by the police department and anyone with information should contact the Kentwood Police Community Bureau at 616-698-6561 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

