FRUITPORT, Mich. - Fruitport Township Police are seeking witnesses to crash that killed a 52-year-old man.

According to police, the incident happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28 on N. 3rd Avenue in Fruitport. There was only one vehicle involved.

The 52-year-old Fruitport man involved died as a result of his injuries. Police did not release his name or other details.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Fruitport Police at 231-865-8477 or Muskegon Central Dispatch at 231-722-3524.

