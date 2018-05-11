GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Plainfield Avenue near the eastbound I-96 on ramp was closed Monday, Nov. 5 due to a crash involving a Rapid bus.

The incident happened just before 7:10 a.m. According to authorities, a vehicle going south on Plainfield was attempting to turn left onto the highway at the light located there. As the vehicle turned left, it turned into the path of a Rapid bus carrying four people.

The bus hit anther vehicle in the off ramp. Six people were injured in the crash, but authorities confirm all the injuries were minor.

Plainfield Avenue was closed for a short period of time as crews cleaned up the crash. There was oil dumped onto the pavement.

