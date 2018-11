GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The I-96 eastbound ramp to US-131 northbound is closed due to a vehicle fire Saturday morning.

The ramp was closed around 11 a.m. It reopened just before 12:30 p.m.

No word yet on whether anyone was injured in the fire.

â–ºMake it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM