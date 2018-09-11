GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - It's here. The four letter word some people love, and some people dread -- snow.
With West Michigan's first measurable snowfall of the year, insurance experts want you to remember a few things while on the road.
- Eliminate all distractions
- Slow down
- Be aware of what other drivers are doing around you
- Expect the unexpected
- Leave early
- Wear your seatbelt
- Keep a blanket, bottled water and flashlights in your car just in case you get stranded
Local road commissions have been preparing for winter and doing some anti-icing on top of the bridge decks based on the temperatures. Normally, crews aren't used until after Thanksgiving.
