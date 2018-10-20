SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Three people were injured in a head-on crash Friday evening.

South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) responded to a two-vehicle, head-on crash on highway M-140 near 24th Avenue, South Haven Township, at 10:15 p.m. Friday.

Responders worked for nearly an hour freeing the entrapped occupants who were taken to out-of-town hospitals by ambulance and helicopter. Three persons in a car were injured. The driver of a pickup truck reported no injuries.

Assisting SHAES at the scene was the South Haven Police Department, Covert Township police and fire departments and Van Buren Sheriff Department.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Haven Police Department.

