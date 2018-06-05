Michigan Auto Law released their list of the top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kent County. They compiled the list based on traffic crash data from 2017.

In 2016, over 30 percent of all fatal car crashes occurred at intersections according to Michigan Traffic Crash Facts.

By releasing this list, the law firm aims to help make driving safer by allowing drivers to make informed choices while behind the wheel.

Michigan Auto Law tells drivers to avoid these intersections when possible or be cautious when driving through a dangerous intersection.

1. US-131 at Wealthy Street (Grand Rapids)—Total crashes: 91, Injury crashes: 13

2. 28th Street at I-96 (Cascade Twp.)—Total Crashes: 77, Injury Crashes: 8

3. 28th Street at Breton Road (Grand Rapids)—Total Crashes: 73, Injury Crashes: 18

4. US-131 and Burton Street (Grand Rapids)—Total Crashes: 67, Injury Crashes: 15

5. 28th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue (Grand Rapids)—Total Crashes: 65, Injury Crashes: 16

6. 44th Street and Division Avenue (Kentwood)—Total Crashes: 64, Injury Crashes: 21

7. 28th Street and East Paris Avenue (Grand Rapids)—Total Crashes: 64, Injury Crashes: 10

8. 28th Street and Eastern Avenue (Grand Rapids)—Total Crashes: 64, Injury Crashes: 9

9. 44th Street and Byron Center Avenue (Wyoming)—Total Crashes: 62, Injury Crashes: 22

10. E. Beltline Avenue and Lake Eastbrook Blvd. (Grand Rapids)—Total Crashes: 53, Injury Crashes: 13

Rose White is a digital producer for 13 On Your Side. You can contact her at rwhite@wzzm13.com or on Twitter.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM