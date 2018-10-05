KEELER TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- The young man who died in a Van Buren County crash earlier this month has been identified, and some new information about the crash has been released.

Investigators say 23-year-old Adam Hess of Hartford Township was heading east when he lost control of his vehicle and ran off the south side of County Road 362 near 70th Street.

The vehicle then rolled several times and Hess was ejected. Deputies previously reported he had not been wearing a seatbelt at the time.

We've since learned that his blood was tested and was found to be positive for marijuana. His blood alcohol content was found to be .02, well below the legal limit of .08.

Speed may have been a contributing factor as well.

