WEST OLIVE, Mich. - The victims involved in a deadly crash on Lake Michigan Drive Monday have been identified.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Department says that Kira Vanbeukering, 33, from Grand Haven died when the car she was driving was rear-ended and pushed into opposing traffic.

Two other people in her car, Savanna Tackett, 29, and Conner Glass, 19, both from Grand Haven, were taken to area hospitals in critical condition. Glass was in the backset and ejected from Vanbeukering's car when she was hit -- he needed to be flown to the hospital by Aeromed.

Investigations say Vanbeukering was driving a silver Grand Am was driving east on Lake Michigan Drive and slowed to turn left on 128th Avenue. She was hit by Laura Hillard, 48, from Muskegon. Hillard was distracted by a dead deer on the side of the road. The crash caused Vanbeukering to spin out and cross the centerline, she was hit by a VW Jetta driven by 23-year-old Katherine Steinke, from Grand Haven.

Hillard was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Steinke was checked out at the scene, but released.

Lake Michigan Drive was closed for two hours while crews responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

