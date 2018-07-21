WYOMING, Mich.-- Wyoming police are investigating two overnight crashes in the city.

The first happened just before 11:30 Friday night at 39th and Buchanan where a motorcycle and a car collided. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The second happened just after 2:30 a.m. on South Division and 48th. At least one person was injured when 2 vehicles crashed.

It not yet known if rain-slicked roads are a contributing factor to either crash, however, authorities are actively investigating both.

