News

Two rail cars overturn after train derails in Newaygo County

Six of the rail cars went off the tracks. No one was hurt and no hazardous materials were released in the accident.
Credit: Michigan State Police

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A train derailed on Friday evening in Newaygo County, Michigan State Police at the Hart Post report. 

Hart troopers assisted Genessee and Wyoming rail workers at the site of the derailment, which was south of Brohman. 

Credit: Michigan State Police

Six rail cars derailed and two of the cars overturned. No one was hurt and no hazardous materials were released in the accident.

Cleanup at the site is not affecting traffic, but the tracks do run parallel to M-37. 

Railway officials are bringing in cranes to turn the train cars upright. 

