Traverse City-area county getting armored vehicle

Northern Michigan’s largest county is spending $260,000 on an armored police vehicle, despite criticism in the community.

The Bearcat is part of Grand Traverse County’s new budget.

The county received at least 200 emails opposing the purchase. However, Sheriff Tom Bensley and other area police say the vehicle’s primary purpose is to protect police and the public.

Bensley says it will not have guns or water cannons.

Traverse City resident Abby Weglarz sees no need for what she calls a “military-grade vehicle” in the area.

Undersheriff Mike Shea says many people aren’t aware that an armored vehicle from Crawford County is brought in for the National Cherry Festival.

