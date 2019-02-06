MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon man is recovering after a tree fell on him while he was trying to collect his bird feeders from his backyard Saturday around noon.

Strong storms rolled through the area throughout the day and evening on Saturday.

Tree falls during storm in Muskegon, hits man A tree fell in Kim Burr's Muskegon backyard during storms Saturday morning. Her husband was hit by the tree. A tree fell in Kim Burr's Muskegon backyard during storms Saturday morning. Her husband was hit by the tree. A tree fell in Kim Burr's Muskegon backyard during storms Saturday morning. Her husband was hit by the tree. A tree fell in Kim Burr's Muskegon backyard during storms Saturday morning. Her husband was hit by the tree. A tree fell in Kim Burr's Muskegon backyard during storms Saturday morning. Her husband was hit by the tree. A tree fell in Kim Burr's Muskegon backyard during storms Saturday morning. Her husband was hit by the tree. A tree fell in Kim Burr's Muskegon backyard during storms Saturday morning. Her husband was hit by the tree. A tree fell in Kim Burr's Muskegon backyard during storms Saturday morning. Her husband was hit by the tree. A tree fell in Kim Burr's Muskegon backyard during storms Saturday morning. Her husband was hit by the tree. A tree fell in Kim Burr's Muskegon backyard during storms Saturday morning. Her husband was hit by the tree. A tree fell in Kim Burr's Muskegon backyard during storms Saturday morning. Her husband was hit by the tree.

Kim Burr said her daughter made it inside their garage before the tree fell, but her husband Jeff was not so lucky.

"The tree actually did come down on my husband, but not any major part," said Burr. "He did end up going to the ER, but it's fine."

Burr said her husband does not have any memory of the tree falling, and he got hit in the back of the head.

"It was very scary with my husband," she said, but she felt relief once she saw him moving.

"It's been a very scary day."

In Jenison, another homeowner is picking up the pieces after a tree fell in her backyard. Judy Naimo said a tree fell in Saturday evening's storms, which whipped across Michigan.

It missed her house by two inches, she said, but it did take out her new gutters. Naimo said two years ago another tree was hit by lightning and fell into her pool.

"I feel very fortunate," said Naimo. "Not because of the roof or the house, but my dogs. Fur babies, they are everything to everyone...that was my concern."

A tree was struck by lightning and fell in Jody Naimo's yard, just barely missing her house.

Jody Naimo

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.