Trial date set for suspect in fatal hit-and-run that killed a Muskegon Heights woman in 2019

Gregory Asquith, 65, of Fruitport is charged with three felonies for the Nov. 24, 2019 death of Frances Houck.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Muskegon County Circuit Court has set a Dec. 13 trial for Gregory Asquith, 65 of Fruitport. He's charged with driving with a revoked license causing death,

failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with evidence.

Prosecutors in Muskegon County charged Asquith in 2019 after a two-week investigation that included recovery of small paint chips along Seaway Drive in Norton Shores.

Francis Houck, 53, of Muskegon Heights died after being hit by a vehicle while walking in the area of Seaway Drive and West Norton Avenue on Nov. 24, 2019. Houck died at the scene.

If convicted by a jury, Asquith faces a possible life prison sentence because of five prior drinking and driving related convictions.

During a pretrial hearing Friday, the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office offered Asquith the opportunity to enter a guilty plea on a charge of operating while intoxicated, causing death habitual offender fourth. If accepted, the agreement would require he spend no less than 114 months in prison.

Asquith appeared at the hearing via a video connection to the Muskegon County Jail where he's being held without bond. He told the judge he needed some time to consider the prosecutor's offer.

Asquith is expected to tell the judge his decision during a hearing in November. If he doesn't accept the offer a jury trial is scheduled to begin on Dec. 13.

After Norton Shores Police discovered Houck it took investigators two weeks to locate Asquith. Prosecutors in Muskegon County say Asquith went to extreme lengths to hide evidence.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.