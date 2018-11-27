GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A man who admitted to making threatening phone calls containing racial slurs targeting a predominately black Grand Rapids church and neighboring funeral home had his criminal case bound over to Kent County Circuit Court.

Todd Jamison, 26, waived a probable cause hearing Tuesday in Grand Rapids District Court on three charges stemming from phone calls and emails left with Brown's Funeral Home and Brown-Hutcherson Ministries, both located on Jefferson Avenue SE.

The racially-charged messages began showing up Nov. 14 after two people on funeral home property were asked to leave, police said.

Not long after they left, the funeral home started to receive "threatening phone messages laced with racial slurs," according to police. The messages continued into the next morning.

Brown-Hutcherson Ministries is led by Rev. Nathaniel Moody, a black pastor and Grand Rapids city commissioner.

Moody said after discovering the messages, the church and funeral home called Grand Rapids police.

More than a dozen church members and supporters attended the Tuesday morning court hearing. Some expressed concern that Jamison was out on a $12,000 bond.

“For this gentleman to make the kind of threat he did and be back on the block in two days with a $12,000 bond, I believe is an injustice,’’ said Eddie Jenkins, chairman of the church board of trustees. “It brings a lot of fear to members of our church as to what somebody like that might be capable of doing.’’

He said three of the messages were directed at the funeral home and two went to the church. “Our members are afraid,’’ Jenkins said.

Jamison, 26, is charged with misdemeanor counts of stalking and malicious use of a telephone. Under a plea offer, the misdemeanor charges would be dismissed if Jamison enters a plea to ethnic intimidation, a two-year felony.

Michigan’s ethnic intimidation law has been on the books for nearly 30 years. It makes it a crime to harass another person because of that person’s race, color, religion, gender or national origin.

